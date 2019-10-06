Garlicoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. Garlicoin has a market cap of $42,163.00 and $13.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

About Garlicoin

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Nanex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

