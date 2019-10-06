Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 987,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,486,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 126.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 121,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,329,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,812,000 after buying an additional 31,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 195.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 815,302 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.