FunFair Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337,777.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Ethfinex and Radar Relay. FunFair has a market capitalization of $23.52 million and approximately $337,777.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00191608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.01035374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00089844 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Binance, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Ethfinex, C2CX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Livecoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

