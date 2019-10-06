Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FLGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 97,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a current ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $196.14 million, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.96. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $142,473.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 412,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 154,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.84% of Fulgent Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

