Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Fuel Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,518. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 55,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 1,347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 155,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 144,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

