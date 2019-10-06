Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of FC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,596. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a P/E ratio of -66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Covey by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

