Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
FC has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.88.
Shares of FC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,596. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $480.43 million, a P/E ratio of -66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.85.
Franklin Covey Company Profile
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.
