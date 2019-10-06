Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foundation Building Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:FBM traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 433,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.44. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 2,986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

