Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,833 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 28,044 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after buying an additional 878,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $193,974,000 after buying an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after buying an additional 692,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America set a $33.00 price target on Foot Locker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

FL opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.