FOAM Market Capitalization Tops $7.23 Million (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $9,628.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.01023567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027495 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00089828 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,477,742 tokens. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

