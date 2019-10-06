FlypMe Market Capitalization Tops $354,294.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $354,294.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

