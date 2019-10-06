Flowchain Price Tops $3.11 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00038961 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.15 million and $501,647.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038141 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.33 or 0.05449932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

