Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FND. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Floor & Decor and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,912. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $520.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 62,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $2,708,186.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,276,884 shares of company stock valued at $186,455,084. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.9% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

