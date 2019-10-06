Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Five9 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 621,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,930. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 369.33, a P/E/G ratio of 134.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $34.66 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Five9 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,978.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $435,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,633,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,313 shares of company stock worth $16,117,400. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 1,008.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Five9 by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Five9 by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

