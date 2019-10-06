FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut FirstEnergy from a b rating to a f rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho cut FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.92.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,916,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,901. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.56. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1,184.0% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 805.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $30,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.