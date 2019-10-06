First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

FFIN traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $33.19. 214,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,466. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $101.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 102.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870,372 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,831,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422,789 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,329,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 103.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,179,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,972,000 after acquiring an additional 814,611 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

