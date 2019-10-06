First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

First Financial Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. 301,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,171. First Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

In other First Financial Bancorp news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 26,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $674,955.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,352,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $569,468.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,473. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 515.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

