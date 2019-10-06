First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

FCBP stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. First Choice Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. First Choice Bancorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong acquired 6,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $145,670.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter Hui acquired 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $152,146.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 671,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $620,046 over the last three months. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 77,242 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 651,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Choice Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 13,121 shares during the period. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

