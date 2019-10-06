First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on BUSE. Stephens downgraded First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded First Busey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of First Busey stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 70,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.67 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Busey by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Busey by 7.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 12.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 48.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

