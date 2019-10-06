First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $37.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

