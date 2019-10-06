First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBMS. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of First Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a market cap of $540.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
