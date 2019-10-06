First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

FBNC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of First Bancorp stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,412. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $41.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.95%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $32,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after purchasing an additional 239,475 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,154,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,046,000 after purchasing an additional 76,708 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,303 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 583,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 561,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

