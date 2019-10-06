FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Now Covered by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the information security company’s stock.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura began coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.84.

Shares of FEYE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 3,474,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.96. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FireEye by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 593,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

