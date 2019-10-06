Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Shares of FISI stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a market capitalization of $470.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 35,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 28.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Financial Institutions by 16.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.