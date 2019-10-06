Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Position Boosted by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 77.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $313.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,582. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.26. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $243.01 and a 52 week high of $327.60.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

