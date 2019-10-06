FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.48). FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FGEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,782,430.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,425,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,096,050.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $132,457.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,053 shares of company stock worth $8,496,131 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3,168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 418,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 405,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

FGEN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 320,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,858. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $44.34. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $61.23.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

