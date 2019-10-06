Fetch (FET) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Fetch has a market capitalization of $21.18 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and WazirX. During the last seven days, Fetch has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00038310 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.64 or 0.05424295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001108 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fetch Token Profile

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,370,492 tokens. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fetch is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

