Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FOE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.42. 370,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,855. Ferro has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ferro will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $374,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 232,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,305.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $525,600. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth $37,981,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ferro by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,112,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 523,047 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

