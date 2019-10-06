Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NYSE FGP traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 206,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,511. The company has a market capitalization of $92.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. Ferrellgas Partners has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 8,924.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 63,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 987,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 257,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Ferrellgas Partners by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

