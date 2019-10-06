Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 11,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $88.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENC. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 55,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

