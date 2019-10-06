Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of FNHC stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. 38,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,982. Federated National has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Federated National had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Federated National by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federated National by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Federated National by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its position in Federated National by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 631,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Federated National by 16.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

