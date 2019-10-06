Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.23.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,869,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,979. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.85.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 40.23% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Farfetch by 7,657.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 9,359.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.