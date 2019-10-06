Fandom Sports Media (CNSX:FDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Fandom Sports Media Corp (CNSX:FDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2225884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Henri Holm sold 1,055,000 shares of Fandom Sports Media stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total transaction of $52,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,874,612 shares in the company, valued at $443,730.60.

FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment company that aggregates, curates and produces unique fan-focused content. The FANDOM SPORTS App is the Company’s core product, which is the ultimate destination for unfiltered raw sports talk. The app allows passionate sports fans to unleash their primal sports passions, pick fights and earn rewards.

