EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Shares of EZPW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 430,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,475. The firm has a market cap of $337.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EZCORP
EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.