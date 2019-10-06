EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 430,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,475. The firm has a market cap of $337.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.74. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.17 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in EZCORP by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 115,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,362 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 94,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,794,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

