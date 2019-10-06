Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.69.

EYPT stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,540. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 621.04% and a negative return on equity of 165.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,731,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 298.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,635,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,613 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,682.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 202,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,919 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

