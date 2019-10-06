Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

NASDAQ:EYEN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. 100,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.13. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev purchased 233,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curt H. Labelle purchased 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,896 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned 3.31% of Eyenovia worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.