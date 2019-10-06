Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

NYSE EXR traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $117.45. 536,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.82. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $84.49 and a 12 month high of $124.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,964 shares of company stock worth $32,234,558. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 116.7% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 103.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 68.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 87.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.