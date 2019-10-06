Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evofem Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,098. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.04.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

