Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ES. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,944. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $60.98 and a 52-week high of $85.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

