Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 1,301,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,281. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.16. Evergy has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.75.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $379,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 66.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 325.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 184.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Evergy by 96.9% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

