EverGreenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $39,534.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $39,534.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 62.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00877741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00032950 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00212038 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005757 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00072106 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,047,583 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official website is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

