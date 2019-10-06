Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Everbridge from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub cut Everbridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everbridge from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of EVBG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.85. 407,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,529. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 32.97% and a negative net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $423,086.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,506.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 8,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $571,582.55. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $7,105,172. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 22.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter worth $525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200,911 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 393.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the second quarter worth $301,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

