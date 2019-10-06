Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,730,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,819. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $132.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the first quarter worth about $82,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Euronav by 12.8% in the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,718,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 308,432 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

