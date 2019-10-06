Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EPRT. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. 1,906,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

