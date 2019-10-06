ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens began coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NYSE:ESE traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. 65,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,595. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.10. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.80.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.48%. ESCO Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 417,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

