Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.97.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.47. 1,521,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,484. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alan W. George sold 33,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $2,685,473.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,876 shares of company stock worth $15,221,779. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: Depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.