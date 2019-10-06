EquiTrader Hits Market Capitalization of $95,041.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last week, EquiTrader has traded 72.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EquiTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. EquiTrader has a total market capitalization of $95,041.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00688476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000581 BTC.

EquiTrader Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 13,737,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,637,885 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

Buying and Selling EquiTrader

EquiTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EquiTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

