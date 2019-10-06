EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQT. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.70.

EQT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,885,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,206. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. EQT has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $26.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $958.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,246.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

