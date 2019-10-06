EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of EOG Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,972. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,661,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,365,875,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 100.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after buying an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

