EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Receives $111.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.57.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered EOG Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $70.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,479,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

