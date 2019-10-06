Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entravision Communication from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on Entravision Communication and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

EVC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,953. The stock has a market cap of $244.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $5.42.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter. Entravision Communication had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communication will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVC. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communication by 342.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

