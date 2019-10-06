EnterCoin (ENTRC) Market Cap Tops $62,312.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Crex24. EnterCoin has a market cap of $62,312.00 and $1,125.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038237 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006933 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.05415606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin is a token. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 tokens. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

